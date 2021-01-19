Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
Chinese children's 'colourful' performance touches Pakistan envoy's heart

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

A "colourful" performance by Chinese children of song Sohni Dharti to welcome Pakistani envoy to China Moin Ul Haque has "touched" the ambassador's heart.

Pakistan's envoy took to Twitter to share a snippet of the "heart warming" performance upon his arrival at the Qingdao TV station.

"A colourful and heart warming performance by young Chinese children on 'Sohni Dharti' song at Qingdao TV to welcome the new Pakistani Ambassador," said Haque. He added that the performance "really touched" his heart. 

