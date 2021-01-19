Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
Watch Reema Khan receive Covid-19 vaccine

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Pakistani star Reema Khan has received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Taking to Instagram, the diva shared a video clip of herself getting the shot in the US.

"Finally Got the First #covid19 vaccine dose," she wrote in the caption.

The news was met with mixed reviews as many congratulated her while others expressed their skepticism. 

Actor Imran Abbas was one of the many to send his well wishes to the star.

"You are the first and pioneer in so many ways. Stay safe, healthy and gorgeous!!" he commented.

Take a look:



