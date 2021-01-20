Accountability court summons Senate's Saleem Mandviwalla on February 4 in corruption references

Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Court summons Saleem Mandviwalla on February 4

Mandviwalla says he has not received any notice from accountability court, but will appear if he does

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has summoned Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla in two corruption references on February 4.

The court approved an illegal allotment of plots and fake bank account cases against Mandviwalla for hearing.

NAB alleges that Mandviwalla had facilitated Ejaz Haroon in selling government lands to Omni Group Chief Executive Officer Abdul Ghani Majeed in the Kidney Hill plots allotment case.

Others nominated in the case are Nadeem Hakeem Mandviwalla, Abdul Qadir, Abdul Qayum, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed and others.

NAB says Haroon had made backdated files of plots and received a hefty sum in exchange for it. The money was received through fake bank accounts, NAB said.

The anti-corruption watchdog alleged that Mandviwalla and Haroon had received Rs140 million through fake bank accounts.

No notice received from accountability court: Saleem Mandviwalla

Meanwhile, Mandviwalla says he has not received any notice from the accountability court but will appear if he does.

“I am in contact with my legal team with regard to the reference and notice from the accountability court. I will respond in the court as per law,” The News quoted him as saying.

Mandviwalla said he will respond to all the "baseless allegations" and "lies" of the NAB before the court. “We always respect the courts of law,” he said, adding that he’d great expectations for justice from court.



He denied having any link with Kidney Hills allotment saying he has not done anything illegal and there is no evidence against him. Mandviwalla said neither did he have any benami property, nor a front man.

“The case of Kidney Hill allotment was made only for political character-assassination,” he said.

He said NAB should end the media trial of politicians and vowed to continue his struggle to expose it.