Bollywood
Wednesday Jan 20 2021
Saif Ali Khan spills the beans behind his Vikram Vedha ensemble: ‘I will find a way’

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

Saif Ali Khan spills the beans behind his Vikram Vedha ensemble: 'I will find a way'

Bollywood A-lister Saif Ali Khan recently revealed his tried and tested secrets to getting into character and breathing life into scripts to make them ‘fun.’

The actor touched upon the atmosphere on set during his interview with Mid-Day and was quoted saying, “Getting back to work was initially scary. The producers did their best to maintain a safe environment.”

In regards to his tips on making roles come to life the Saif revealed, "I will play an idealistic cop, so I will have to find a way to make him fun. But it will be a refreshing change to portray the good guy."

For those unaware, Vikram Vedha is a remake of a 2017 classic Tamil thriller and is said to hit mainstream by the middle of 2021.

