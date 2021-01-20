Ayeza Khan looks stunning in her latest photoshoot

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021
Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan looked nothing short of a vision in her latest photoshoot with husband Danish Taimoor.
The Mehar Posh actress turned to Instagram and shared her stunning picture with caption “Coming soon...#tvc2021”
She also posted a dazzling snap with Danish and captioned it, “Coming soon” without elaborating further.
Danish also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted the same picture with same caption.
In the adorable photo, the celebrity couple gave major winter vides.