Bollywood
Wednesday Jan 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan beaches in Maldives, stuns in snaps

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan certainly knows how to have a good time.

Taking to her Instagram, the Coolie No 1 star shared gorgeous snaps of herself beaching in the Maldives.

The stunner could be seen dipping her toes in the sand as she basked in the sun and enjoyed the vast blue ocean.

Sara could be seen striking multiple poses in the gorgeous location, wearing a multi-coloured two-piece which consisted of a crop top and a flowy skirt.

Fans were left mesmerised by the starlet as they showered her with love and compliments.

"Sandy Toes & Sunkissed Nose," the caption read.

Take a look:



