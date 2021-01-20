Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Shaheen III ballistic missile

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

The Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile after being launched, on January 20, 2021. — Still from video courtesy ISPR

Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile with a range of 2,750 kilometres to effectively mar the target.

The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parametres of the weapon system, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet.

According to ISPR, yhe successful flight test, with its impact point in the Arabian Sea, was witnessed by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Chairman NESCOM and the scientists and engineers involved.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, CJCSC and the Service Chiefs have congratulated the scientists and engineers on successfully conducting the missile test, the military's media wing said.




More From Pakistan:

'Pakistan in advanced talks with two companies to get COVID-19 vaccine'

'Pakistan in advanced talks with two companies to get COVID-19 vaccine'
Foreign funding case: PM Imran Khan challenges naysayers with open, televised proceedings

Foreign funding case: PM Imran Khan challenges naysayers with open, televised proceedings
Akbar S Babar says ECP's scrutiny committee 'under pressure from PTI'

Akbar S Babar says ECP's scrutiny committee 'under pressure from PTI'
Shafqat Mehmood announces PTI govt's civil services reforms

Shafqat Mehmood announces PTI govt's civil services reforms
199 Sindh Police officials contracted coronavirus in just 4 days

199 Sindh Police officials contracted coronavirus in just 4 days
Three Peshawar men arrested for announcing wedding date without woman’s consent

Three Peshawar men arrested for announcing wedding date without woman’s consent
Tariq Fawad Malik: the founder of messy Broadsheet deal

Tariq Fawad Malik: the founder of messy Broadsheet deal
SHC issues arrest warrants for IO in missing persons case

SHC issues arrest warrants for IO in missing persons case
Protesting Peshawar University students demand online exams

Protesting Peshawar University students demand online exams
JUI-F denied permission to hold anti-Israel rally in Karachi

JUI-F denied permission to hold anti-Israel rally in Karachi
Karachi domestic worker accused of murdering employer escapes prison transport van

Karachi domestic worker accused of murdering employer escapes prison transport van
Govt to summon NA, Senate sessions on Friday

Govt to summon NA, Senate sessions on Friday

Latest

view all