Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Shaheen III ballistic missile

The Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile after being launched, on January 20, 2021. — Still from video courtesy ISPR

Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile with a range of 2,750 kilometres to effectively mar the target.

The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parametres of the weapon system, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet.

According to ISPR, yhe successful flight test, with its impact point in the Arabian Sea, was witnessed by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Chairman NESCOM and the scientists and engineers involved.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, CJCSC and the Service Chiefs have congratulated the scientists and engineers on successfully conducting the missile test, the military's media wing said.













