Pakistan Customs initiates 'grand operation' against smuggled luxury vehicles

Pakistan Customs Preventive Karachi has initiated a "grand operation" against smuggled luxury cars and has seized 16 vehicles in a week so far, sources informed Geo News Thursday.



The sources said that the vehicles were being used by high-ranking officials in Sindh's bureaucracy, adding that they are worth over Rs800 million.

In a bid to not get caught, the people had changed the chassis and engine number of the cars, sources said.



An inquiry has begun, while cases have also been filed against suspects.

