Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 21 2021
By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Pakistan Customs initiates 'grand operation' against smuggled luxury vehicles

By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

Pakistan Customs Preventive Karachi has initiated a "grand operation" against smuggled luxury cars and has seized 16 vehicles in a week so far, sources informed Geo News Thursday.

The sources said that the vehicles were being used by high-ranking officials in Sindh's bureaucracy, adding that they are worth over Rs800 million.

In a bid to not get caught, the people had changed the chassis and engine number of the cars, sources said.

An inquiry has begun, while cases have also been filed against suspects.

More From Pakistan:

HEC says 'false information about its decisions circulating on social media'

HEC says 'false information about its decisions circulating on social media'
Retired Justice Azmat Saeed to head govt's probe into Broadsheet LLC scandal

Retired Justice Azmat Saeed to head govt's probe into Broadsheet LLC scandal
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's unofficial wedding date revealed by PPP leaders

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's unofficial wedding date revealed by PPP leaders
COAS Gen Bajwa lauds ISI's tireless efforts for national security

COAS Gen Bajwa lauds ISI's tireless efforts for national security

CDA employees arrested for stealing petrol from vehicles in Islamabad

CDA employees arrested for stealing petrol from vehicles in Islamabad
SHC serves notices to HEC chairman, law secretary in case seeking abolishment of quota in CSS exams

SHC serves notices to HEC chairman, law secretary in case seeking abolishment of quota in CSS exams
Murtaza Wahab says facemask like a 'vaccine' in fight against coronavirus

Murtaza Wahab says facemask like a 'vaccine' in fight against coronavirus
#BoycottCannoli: Islamabad restaurant owners say they are 'appalled' at reaction over video

#BoycottCannoli: Islamabad restaurant owners say they are 'appalled' at reaction over video
Several areas of Karachi report power outages for up to 7 hours

Several areas of Karachi report power outages for up to 7 hours
Man kills wife, four kids over 'honour' in Gujranwala, say police

Man kills wife, four kids over 'honour' in Gujranwala, say police
Pakistan's criminal justice system needs to be reworked, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's criminal justice system needs to be reworked, says PM Imran Khan
Govt to increase electricity prices by Rs1.95 per unit

Govt to increase electricity prices by Rs1.95 per unit

Latest

view all