Friday Jan 22 2021
Kareena Kapoor on having fights with Saif Ali Khan: ‘He always apologizes first’

Friday Jan 22, 2021

Kareena Kapoor revealed that even in her marriage, Saif Ali Khan extends the olive branch first

B-Town's power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are one of the most sought after pairs in the industry. But when it comes to arguing, the two aren't much different to the rest of the couples.

The Veere Di Wedding star recently came forth to speak about the disagreements and fights she has with husband Saif and who is the first to apologize.

During her chat show, What Women Want, she asked guest Kunal Kemmu who steps forward with an apology first in his marriage with her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan.

Kemmu joked that the word “sorry” does not exist in Soha’s dictionary.

“Woh milta hi nahi hai, kabhi mil gaya toh aisa lagta hai ki mindblowing cheez ho gayi (It is hard to find that word in her dictionary; if she ever apologises, I feel like some mind-blowing thing has happened),” he joked.

Responding to that, Kareena revealed that even in her marriage, her husband extends the olive branch first: “I feel even Saif says sorry. He is the one who always says sorry also. I think men generally... probably, it is them doing the mistakes.”

“So it’s better to say sorry and end it and make peace. Otherwise, you can’t sleep,” she added.

