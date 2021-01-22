143 cartons of foreign origin liquor worth millions seized in Faisalabad

Police prepare evidence during a press conference regarding the arrests of suspects linked to the production and sale of illegal bootleg alcohol which claimed the lives of more than 80 people this week in Jakarta and nearby West Java province, at a police station in Jakarta, Indonesia April 11, 2018. — Reuters/Willy Kurniawan

Model Collectorate of Customs seizes 1,504 liquor bottles

Model Collectorate of Customs (MCC) has confiscated 143 cartons of foreign origin liquor, Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBR) spokesperson said Friday.



"MCC Multan has [...] seized a vehicle at Faisalabad which was loaded with 143 cartons of foreign origin liquor concealed under crates of tomatoes," the spokesperson said.

Providing details of the confiscated items, the spokesperson said that 1,504 liquor bottles were seized which are worth a whopping Rs26.568 million, while the value of the vehicle is approximately Rs10 million.

In all, the market value of the seizure was Rs35.568 million approximately, the spokesperson said, adding that an FIR had been lodged against the individuals and investigation is underway.