Friday Jan 22 2021
Ayeza Khan leaves fans floored with her new snap

Friday Jan 22, 2021

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan is known for leaving fans in awe of her looks.

Her latest post on Instagram was no different as she wowed fans with a gorgeous photo of herself basking herself in the evening sun. 

In the post the Mehar Posh star could be seen keeping it casual in a pair of blue jeans and a white top, which she finished off with a pair of sunnies.

The diva could be seen sporting her hair in gorgeous waves as she posed for the camera.

It came to no surprise that fans were blown away by her beauty as they showered her with compliments.

Take a look:



