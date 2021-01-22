Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 22 2021
By
Web Desk

UAE Embassy in Islamabad vaccinates employees against COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 22, 2021

UAE Embassy in Pakistan's employees receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. — Handout photo 

  • The vaccination programme was organised from January 19-20
  • Over 2 million people in UAE have already received the Sinopharm vaccine 
  • UAE aims at vaccinating half of its population in 2021's first quarter 

ISLAMABAD: The UAE Embassy in Pakistan organised a vaccination programme to inoculate its "employees and all cadres of the Embassy and its representative offices against COVID-19".

According to a press release issued by the embassy, the two-day vaccination programme was organised from January 19-20, after the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan authorised the Sinopharm vaccine in Pakistan.

UAE Embassy in Pakistan's employee receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. — Handout photo

UAE Ambassador in Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi, on the occasion, said that the programme is based on the "Embassy’s commitment toward social responsibility and to effectively contribute in efforts aimed at the safety of the society and preserving the health of its communities".

Moreover, over two million people in UAE have already received the Sinopharm vaccine for free.

The officials can be working during the vaccination programme. — Handout photo

According to the statement, the Pfizer-BioNTech and other vaccines are also available at no cost for citizens and residents, and the UAE is on its way to vaccinate half of its population against the fast spreading coronavirus in the first quarter of this year.

