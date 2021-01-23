Shah Rukh Khan amazes fans as he shares his dashing picture with a sweet message

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has given fans major weekend vibes by sharing a dashing photo of himself with a meaningful caption.

Shah Rukh was looking stunning with long hair in a plain black tee and blue jeans. The heartthrob also wore a hat to complete his dapper look.



In the picture he shared on social media, the superstar is seen aiming at the pink ball while playing billiards.

He captioned the stunning post: ‘As long as there is pink in the world, it will always be a better place...’



Pink usually symbolizes youth, good health, and playfulness. It's the flush of first love and stands for nurturing femininity.

Pink is also used as the symbolic color of the movement to support breast cancer research, and people think of pink as an innocent, cheerful color.

Shah Rukh Khan tried to give a message from his words which his fans understood and admired the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' actor.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathan’. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.