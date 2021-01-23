Afghan peace: Biden administration assures Pakistan of continued assistance

United States Charge d’ Affaires to Pakistan calls on Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: The administration of President Joe Biden has assured Pakistan of continued assistance for the common cause of peace in Afghanistan.

The assurance came during the meeting of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa with Acting US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler on Friday.

According to statement issued by the military's media wing, Gen Bajwa hoped that Pak-US bilateral relations will be further strengthened under the new administration.

“Matters of mutual interest, including regional security situation, were discussed during the meeting,” the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

While assuring the country of US’ continued assistance for the common cause of peace in Afghanistan, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to conflict prevention in the region and the relentless support provided to Afghan Peace Process.



US to revive military ties with Pakistan

Earlier, former US General Lloyd J Austin during his confirmation hearing for the post of secretary of defence before the United States Senate Armed Services Committee had said that the US will continue building relationships with Pakistan's military that provide openings for Islamabad and Washington to cooperate on key issues.



Austin recognised Pakistan as an essential partner in the peace process in Afghanistan. "If confirmed, I will encourage a regional approach that garners support from neighbours like Pakistan, while also deterring regional actors, from serving as spoilers to the Afghanistan peace process."

The former US general said he would focus on shared interests including training future Pakistan military leaders through the use of International Military Education and Training (IMET) funds.

"Pakistan will play an important role in any political settlement in Afghanistan," he continued. "We also need to work with Pakistan to defeat al Qaeda and the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) and to enhance regional stability."