Priyanka Chopra sheds light on future family plans alongside Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her desire to start a family and left fans in fits of laughter over it all.

She opened up about it all during an interview with E New’s Daily Pop and was quoted saying, “A cricket team! I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I’m not so sure. Right now I have my other babies coming out - my book and my movies and my TV show.”

“It's taken me 10 years of pounding the pavement in America to be at a place where I'm doing the kind of work I was looking for. I'm sort of revelling in the amazing work I'm doing. I think that's my priority at the moment."

"I was shocked by his audaciousness, actually. He held my hand, he turned me around. I was like, 'What is happening?' He was bold, confident, self-assured.”

“And that was the most attractive thing about Nick and still is for me. But I was so taken in. Our courtship was such a short time. I just rode the wave because I trusted him. I'm someone who likes to have a sense of control, but he's the only one I don't feel like I need to do that with. I feel protected, calm."