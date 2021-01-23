Bilawal House denies reports of 1000 guests invited to Bakhtawar's wedding

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and her fiancé, Mahmood Choudhary, pose for a photo against a backdrop of greenery and a picture of her late mother and former Pakistani prime minister, Benazir Bhutto, in Karachi, Pakistan, November 27, 2020. Twitter/Bakhtawar B-Zardari/via Geo.tv/Files

Bakhtawar got engaged to Mahmood Choudhary on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony held at the Bilawal House Karachi.

KARACHI: The Bilawal House on Saturday dismissed the reports suggesting that nearly 1,000 are invited for the Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's wedding, which is scheduled later this month.



A statement issued by the spokesperson of Bilawal House clarified that less than 300 guests have been invited on the event, requesting media to broadcast only credible official announcement.

On Friday, the spokesperson had officially announced Bakhtawar's wedding date and shared the schedule of matrimonial ceremonies.

According to details, a Milad function will be held on January 24 at the residence of the PPP leader while a simple Mehndi ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 27.

The Nikkah of Bakhtawar Bhutto will be held on January 29 while the Barat is scheduled for January 30.

With regard to preparations for the upcoming wedding, Bakhtawar Bhutto's fiancé Choudhary arrived in Karachi from Dubai two days ago via Emirates flight EK600.



Bakhtawar got engaged to Mahmood Choudhary on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony held at the Bilawal House Karachi. A limited number of people — including the city's bigwigs, business magnates, politicians, and lawyers — were invited to the event.