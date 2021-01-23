Can't connect right now! retry
Sara Ali Khan serves killer looks while vacationing in Maldives

Be it any place any time, B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan certainly doesn't let anything stop her from slaying killer looks.

As of recently the Coolie No. 1 star has been vacationing in the Maldives. 

In her most recent post on Instagram, the star was spotted serving looks in a slinky, one shoulder dress, which features a slit down the side.

It was apparent that she stuck to the beachy theme as the colours were light with floral prints. 

The actress kept it simple yet chic as she paired the look with simple sandals and hoop earrings.

Take a look:



