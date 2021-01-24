Can't connect right now! retry
Priyanka Chopra talks about her role of Pinky in 'The White Tiger'

Priyanka Chopra talks about her role of Pinky in 'The White Tiger'

Priyanka Chopra delighted her fans with never-before-seen snaps from the sets of The White Tiger and fans can’t stop gushing over these.

The Sky Is Pink star turned to Instagram and shared behind-the-scene photos talked about her character Pinky.

She wrote, “I approach every role with one question - how does this character impact the story?”

“In The White Tiger, Pinky is the catalyst of change for Balram...she lights the fire that ultimately leads him down a different path than the one he is on.. but is that path the right one?, she said.

“Ok ok, no spoilers, but if you HAVE watched the movie...comment below and tell me what you thought!!”, Priyanka sought the opinion of her fans.

Earlier on January 23, Priyanka announced the release of The White Tiger on Netflix.

She said, “The White Tiger is out now on @netflix!!”

“It’s just about a year to the day when we wrapped filming this, and I am so proud of what we are sharing with the world. I hope you’ll take some time for a night “at the movies” (on your couch) to watch it. Godspeed.”

