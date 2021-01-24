Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 24 2021
Shadab teases Sarfaraz for exercising 'to have a body like Faf Du Plessis'

Sunday Jan 24, 2021

Sarfaraz Ahmed (L) is seen doing stretches and working on his abs; Faf Du Plessis (R) in action during a match. — Twitter/Shadab Khan/via Geo.tv & The Australian/Getty Images/Files

KARACHI: Pakistani cricketer Shadab Khan on Sunday teased his senior teammate, Sarfaraz Ahmed, for exercising "to have a body like Faf Du Plessis".

The South African batsman has said he expects a "very tough" Pakistani side in the upcoming series in the port city.

Sharing a video on Twitter in which 33-year-old Sarfaraz Ahmed was seen doing stretches and working on his abs, Shadab Khan, urged him to "keep going".

"He wants to have a body like [Faf Du Plessis]. Jub se Saifi bhai ne Faf ki woh tasveer dekhi hai, inka aim vesi body bnane ka ho gaya hai (Ever since Sarfaraz Ahmed has seen that picture of Faf, his aim has become to achieve a body like his)," the 22-year-old all-rounder wrote on Twitter, using a nickname for the former Pakistani captain.

Read more: South Africa's Faf du Plessis says expects a 'very tough' Pakistani side

Sarfaraz is part of the 17-player squad announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that will face off 36-year-old Faf Du Plessis' team in a Test series set to start January 26 in Karachi.

Pakistan's playing XI would be finalised by captain Babar Azam following consultations with the head coach. However, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam and Salman Ali Agha — who were named in the 20-member initial squad — have been left out of the probables for the first Test match.

The Karachi Traffic Police have released a revised plan for commuters for the first Test match between South Africa and Pakistan at the port city's famed National Stadium from January 26-30.

Also read: Karachi police issue revised plan for upcoming Pak vs SA Test in port city

According to the plan issued on Saturday, several roads leading to the stadium would remain open for small traffic during the Test match.

