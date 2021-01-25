PSL 6: Franchises give PCB post-dated cheques

The cheques are to be cashed after the PSL VI engagements. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Franchises submit post-dated cheques to PCB

ISLAMABAD: The six franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have given the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) post-dated cheques to pay the annual fees due since November, 2020.

The cheques were given after amicable settlement between PCB and the franchises with a promise to have a more logical and workable financial model between the two major stakeholders from next year, The News reported Monday.

The cheques are to be cashed after the PSL VI engagements.

A PCB official confirmed receiving the cheques before the end of a three-week deadline set for the submission of the annual fee.

“I think there is no harm in getting post-dated cheques as this has happened before. The important thing is that we have reached an amicable settlement with the franchises,” the official said.

When asked whether the PCB and the franchises will sign a new financial deal in the months to come, he said negotiations were in progress.

“We will do what is best for the PCB as well as the franchises. We are looking to secure a long-term deal,” he said.