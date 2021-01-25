PS-52: Lost Umerkot by-polls because of Prime Minister Imran Khan, says GDA leader Arbab Rahim

GDA leader Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim (left) with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Facebook/ Arbab Ghulam Rahim

SUKKUR: Former chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim believes he lost the by-polls of the PS52 seat in Umerkot because of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



He said the domain of the federal government is so large, but it was the first time he saw the Centre had become "toothless" before the provincial government, The News reported Monday.

Rahim said he has been associated with the PTI for the last 30 months, but it has been ignoring him.

Even the Sindh governor has not been listening to their grievances, Rahim said, adding that if PTI doesn't change its attitude towards its allies, they would likely say ‘goodbye’ to the federal government.

Last week, Rahim had said the Umerkot by-polls were rigged and people were bribed on the election night.

He lamented that his party holds no hope from the appeal in the election tribunal.

Umerkot by-polls

The by-polls on the PS-52 seat, which fell vacant after the demise of PPP MPA Syed Ali Mardan Shah, were held on January 18.

PPP’s Ameer Ali Shah emerged victorious in the by-polls for Umerkot’s PS-52 seat, according to the unofficial and unverified results.

Unofficial results of 128 polling stations showed that Shah secured over 58,968 votes against GDA’s Arbab Ghulam Rahim, who bagged nearly 30,832 votes.

The polling process started under the supervision of the police and Rangers, however, some incidents of minor clashes were reported and polling was suspended for some time, but again resumed.



Over 50 polling stations were among the most sensitive, which were monitored by Rangers.

The commission said a total of 153,935 voters, 83,127 males, and 70,808 females, were registered to cast votes across 128 polling stations.