PS-52: PPP candidate Ameer Ali Shah wins Umerkot by-polls

Ameer Ali Shah of the Pakistan Peoples Party. Photo: Facebook/ Ameer Ali Shah

PPP secures win on PS-52 Sindh Assembly seat in Umerkot

Voting for by-elections on Umerkot’s PS-52 Sindh Assembly seat was a day earlier from 8am to 5pm

12 candidates took part in the electoral contest

SUKKUR: PPP’s Ameer Ali Shah has emerged victorious in the by-polls for Umerkot’s PS-52 seat, according to the unofficial and unverified results.



Unofficial results of 128 polling stations showed that Shah secured over 58,968 votes against GDA’s Arbab Ghulam Rahim, who bagged nearly 30,832 votes.

The polling process started under the supervision of the police and Rangers, however, some incidents of minor clashes were reported and polling was suspended for some time, but again resumed.

Both candidates and their chief polling agents had visited different polling stations and accused each other of rigging in polling, The News reported Tuesday.

Over 50 polling stations were among the most sensitive, which were monitored by Rangers.

The provincial assembly seat fell vacant after PPP leader Syed Ali Mardan Shah died of a cardiac arrest on January 19, 2019. The Election Commission of Pakistan had announced a by-polls schedule for the seat but it had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The commission said a total of 153,935 voters, 83,127 males and 70,808 females, were registered to cast votes across 128 polling stations.