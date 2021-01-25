Twitter wishes Bakhtawar Bhutto on her 31st birthday

Can't connect right now! retry
Born on January 25, 1990, to Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto enjoys the stature of being the first child born to a sitting female Prime Minister. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@ZahidLashari
  • Bakhtawar Bhutto was born on January 25, 1990
  • Bakhtawar was the first child born to a sitting female prime minister
  • She is an avid adventurist who's fond of paragliding, archery, and other adventure sports

The eldest daughter of former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto, celebrated her 31st birthday on Monday.

Wishing good fortune for her years ahead, Twitteratis flooded the micro-blogging site with their love for the PPP leader as 'Happy Birthday BakhtawarBZ' was a top trend on Twitter Monday morning.

Born on January 25, 1990 to Benazir and Zardari, Bakhtawar was the first child born to a sitting female prime minister. 

Bakhtawar also established her own non-governmental organisation known as 'Save the Flood and Disaster Victims Organization' for early recovery response to those impacted by natural calamities in Pakistan.

Being a staunch believer in living life to the fullest, she is an avid adventurist who's fond of paragliding, archery and other adventure sports.

