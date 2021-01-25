Bakhtawar Bhutto’s wedding: Milad function held in Karachi

Women attending Milad at the Bilawal House Karachi on Sunday.

Bakhtawar Bhutto is getting married on January 29

Special prayers were held for the success of Ms Bhutto-Zardari’s marital life at the end of Milad

Bakhtawar got engaged to Mahmood Choudhary on November 27, 2020

KARACHI: A Milad function was held on Sunday at the Bilawal House Karachi marking the beginning of the series of events of Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding.

The women-only gathering was attended by the aunts of Bakhtawar Bhutto, Faryal Talpur and Dr Azra Pechuho and other party members of the PPP, according to a statement.

“At the end of the Milad, special prayers were held for the success of Ms Bhutto-Zardari’s marital life,” the statement added.

Pictures shared on social media showed participants wearing face masks attending the Milad with a portrait of Benazir Bhutto placed in the hall.

Wedding schedule

The schedule Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's wedding with the UAE-based businessman Mahmood Chaudhry was released by the Bilawal House on Friday.

A spokesperson of Bilawal House said that a Milad function will be held on January 24 at the residence of the PPP leader while a simple Mehndi ceremony is planned on January 27.

The Nikkah of Bakhtawar Bhutto will be held on January 29 while the Barat is scheduled for January 30.

Nearly 300 guests have been invited by the Bhutto family.

The spokesman said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be suspending his political activities for a week to participate in sister’s wedding.

Bakhtawar got engaged to Mahmood Choudhary on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony held at the Bilawal House Karachi. A limited number of people — including the city's bigwigs, business magnates, politicians, and lawyers — were invited to the event.

Who's Mahmood Choudhary?

According to the PPP's media cell, Dubai-based Choudhary is the son of Mohammad Younas Choudhary and Begum Suriya Choudhary and manages a diversified business. The family hails "from the old town of Lahore, Pakistan."

"Mr Younas migrated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1973, where he established businesses in the construction and transport industry," a statement issued by the PPP earlier read.

“Mahmood, the last born of five siblings, was born on July 28, 1988, in the city of Abu Dhabi," it added.