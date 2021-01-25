PAK vs SA: How does Pakistan fare against South Africa on home turf?

South Africa Test skipper Quinton de Kock and Babar Azam pose with the Test series trophy. Photo: PCB Twitter

Pakistan has managed to win only one Test series against South Africa as hosts

Pakistan has never managed to win a Test series on South Africa's turf

The two sides will play their first Test on Tuesday, in Karachi





KARACHI: The upcoming series between Pakistan and South Africa has generated a lot of excitement and anticipation, especially among fans of the former as the Proteas tour the country for the first time in almost 14 years.

Read more: Pakistan has a fighting chance to improve its record against South Africa, Misbah says

However, the one question on every cricket fan's mind is, how has Pakistan fared against South Africa whenever it has faced the Proteas on its home turf?

Head-to-head, South Africa has won more Test series than Pakistan when it comes to both home and away series. The Proteas have won two of the last five Test series between the countries (in 1997 and 2007) which took place in Pakistan.

The green shirts were only able to win one Test series in 2003 against South Africa, which was held in Pakistan. The last two Test series played between the nations (in 2010 and 2013) were won by South Africa. Both series were played in the UAE, owing to security concerns.

Pakistan has not defeated South Africa in a Test series whenever it has played at the Proteas' turf. According to official records, Pakistan and South Africa have played six Test series since 1995 against each other in South Africa, with Pakistan losing them all save for one in 1998, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Read more: PCB announces 17-player squad for Pakistan's first Test against South Africa

South Africa and Pakistan will lock horns in the first Test match of the series on Tuesday, January 26 in Karachi. Pakistan announced its 17-player squad for the series on Sunday with Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam and Salman Ali Agha being left out as probables for the first Test.

The 17-player squad is as follows:

Openers: Abid Ali and Imran Butt

Middle-order batsmen: Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam and Saud Shakeel

All-rounders: Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Nawaz

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed

Spinners: Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Yasir Shah

Fast bowlers: Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Tabish Khan

Faf du Plessis says Pakistan are a 'dangerous side' on home conditions

Senior South African batsman Faf du Plessis has dismissed the Proteas past record against Pakistan, adding that the green shirts are always a dangerous side when they play on home soil.

Talking to the media through an online press conference on Saturday, du Plessis said that South Africa’s past record against Pakistan won’t come into account when both the sides, which according to him are similarly placed, will take on each other.

“No, I think that's a very long time ago, and a very different team,” he responded, when asked if the results of South Africa’s last tour to Pakistan give them any confidence boost ahead of the series.

“I think both South Africa and Pakistan are probably similarly placed where they are in terms of the teams. Quite a lot of inexperience, and not a lot of Test caps within the team. I think we expecting it to be a very, very tough ask against Pakistan, they are a very dangerous team in their home conditions,” the 36-year-old batsman said.