Karan Johar sends love, blessings to newlywed couple Varun Dhawan, Natasha

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has extended love and blessings to newlywed couple his ‘boy’ Varun Dhawan and Natasha, who got married on Sunday.



Sharing a lengthy post with a lovely snaps of Varun and Natasha, Karan wrote, “I am filled with a multitude of emotions and memories as I write this post! I still remember meeting this kid in Goa! Long hair, big dreams in his eyes and a swag that was waiting to explode on celluloid!”

“A few years later he was my Assistant on MNIK! I silently observed his determined sincerity and also how hilarious he can be ...sometimes even unintentionally! When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him..: almost assuming the role of a parent.... that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment...”

“My boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life... congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever ....love you” followed by numerous heart emoticons.



Varun got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, January 24, 2021.