Bollywood
Monday Jan 25 2021
Alia Bhatt confirms release of ‘RRR’ in cinemas in October

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt-starrer RRR will be released in theatres on October 13, 2021, the makers of the film have confirmed.

Film ‘RRR’, also featuring Ajay Devgan, Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.

The Gully Boy actress turned to Instagram and shared a new poster of RRR and announced its release date.

The film will be released in cinemas, Alia has confirmed.

Alia Bhatt wrote, “Get ready for RRR, in cinemas on 13.10.2021.”

Also, the official Twitter handle of RRR unveiled the same new poster with the release date of the film.

According to Indian media, RRR will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam besides other foreign languages.

The film was slated to release on January 8, 2021 but it was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

