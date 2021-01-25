Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Maryam Nawaz presides over important PML-N parliamentary meeting in Islamabad

PML-N parliamentary meeting. Photo: Hina Parvez Butt.

  • Maryam chairing PML-N parliamentary meeting in Nawaz Sharif's directives
  • Pictures of former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and PML-N leader Khawaja Asif placed on chairs 
  • Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Raja Zafar ul Haq attending the meeting

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary meeting of the PML-N is currently underway in the federal capital with the party's vice-president Maryam Nawaz in the chair, and pictures of PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and former foreign minister Khawaja Asif placed on chairs. 

In a tweet, lawmaker Hina Parvez Butt said the party's parliamentary meeting is underway. "To show solidarity with Shahbaz Sharif and Khawaja Asif, their pictures have been placed on chairs."

The meeting is being attended by top PML-N leaders including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, and Raja Zafar ul Haq. 

According to a report in The News, this is the first time Maryam is presiding over a parliamentary meeting of the party's MNAs and senators in Committee Room No. 2 of the parliament. 

She was asked by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to attend the closed-door meeting in the absence of Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif and parliamentary group leader Khawaja Asif. Maryam is expected to deliver a special message from Nawaz to the party's lawmakers. 

Separately, a meeting of the Opposition's parliamentary group leaders will be held today at the Opposition leader's chambers. The News reported that the proposal mooted by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to table a no-confidence movement against Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be discussed in the gatherings. 

