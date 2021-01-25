Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 25 2021
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor turn up the heat with PDA-filled snap

Monday Jan 25, 2021

There is no doubt that Pakistani power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are the ultimate relationship goals.

They often share adorable photos of themselves, leaving fans wanting for more.

This time it was no different as Ayeza took to Instagram to turn up the heat with a PDA-filled snap of herself and her hubby.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star can be seen having her arms locked around her husband lovingly as they stare at each other. 

Fans were left floored with the adorable photo as they showered the couple with compliments. 

Take a look:



