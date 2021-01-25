Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Jan 25 2021
Take a look at Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's wedding festivities

Monday Jan 25, 2021

B-Town actor Varun Dhawan finally married his longtime love Natasha Dalal and with that, treated his fans with snaps of the festivities.

Taking to Instagram, the Coolie No. 1 star shared some gorgeous photos from the celebrations where the couple could be seen very ecstatic and in love. 

In one photo, the actor was seen giving a tender kiss to his wife as she smiled beautifully.

Fans were gushing over the adorable couple as they showered them with love and compliments on their big day.

Take a look: 



