Shafqat Mehmood addresses students' concern about online exams

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood. Photo: File/ APP

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood says decision to conduct online exams lies with universities

Asks HEC to consult university VCs and see if it's possible to conduct online exams given special circumstances

Says universities must ensure they have technical capacity to conduct online exams for all students

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday addressed students' concern regarding online examinations and said that the decision lies with universities.

"Some university students are demanding that their exams should be online as they have been studying online," the minister wrote on Twitter.

"This is a decision for the universities to make, but I have asked HEC to consult VCs and see if it is possible given special circumstances this year."

The minister added that universities "should also assess whether they have the technical ability to conduct online exam for all students, stressing that no student should be left behind.

"No one can be left behind. It is also necessary to ensure that the online exam system is not misused to get easy grades," he wrote. "Preparing good question papers/ assessment is important."



Read more: Shafqat Mehmood says millions of students benefited from tele-school amid coronavirus pandemic

Students take to Twitter to demand online exams

Earlier in the day, students from all over Pakistan took to Twitter to call on their educational institutions to hold online exams — just like they held online classes. Their main concern was the increasing number of coronavirus cases as the country grapples with the second wave of infections.

Pakistan has recorded 1,629 cases in the last 24 hours, 23 deaths, and 2,414 recoveries from the pandemic. The overall infections have reached 534,041, while the death toll stands at 11,318.

Read more: #StudentsKoInsafDo: In Pakistan, students take to Twitter to demand online exams