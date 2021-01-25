Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 25 2021
Shafqat Mehmood says millions of students benefited from tele-school amid coronavirus pandemic

Monday Jan 25, 2021

  • Teleschool was among several measures taken to make it possible for students to continue education, says Shafqat Mehmood
  • Mehmood says government also launched Radio School to deliver lectures to children confined in their homes
  • Govt to focus on teacher training, adult learning, and education of out of school children, Mehmood says

Citing a survey, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said that seven to eight million students benefited from the government's tele-school initiative during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Taking the floor in the Senate on Monday, Mahmood said the government's tele-school initiative was among several measures taken to make it possible for students to continue receiving their education during the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister said the government also launched Radio School to deliver lectures to children confined in their homes, adding, after coronavirus reached Pakistan early last year and the schools were closed the government launched its distance learning programme.

As many students faced the issue of non-availability of the internet in far-flung and border areas, the Universal Service Fund will be used to provide internet access and connectivity in all areas of the country.

The government was working on facilitating blended learning with the use of all the available technologies including tablets, computers, and smartphones.

Now the focus will also be on teacher training, adult learning, and education of out of school children, he added.

