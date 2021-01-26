Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
Donald Trump ‘insulted’ Queen Elizabeth with several royal breaches

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II and former US president Donald Trump's meeting in 2018 had made quite a few amusing headlines over the latter's multiple royal protocol breaches.

After the former reality television personality was recently voted out of the White House, royal fans and critics are taking a look back at his meeting with the monarch.

One particular thing that Trump did was pointed out by royal expert Ian Beck who called the move a “moral insult” to the Queen.

Trump while walking with the sovereign during inspection of the guard at Windsor Castle had turned his back on her.

“Trump has also turned his back on the Queen. I have always believed this to be a mortal insult to a monarch,” Beck wrote on Twitter.

He also breached royal protocol by discussing his private conversations with the Queen publicly.

He revealed to Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan what the Queen told him about Brexit.

He said: “She said it’s a very ‒ and she’s right ‒ it’s a very complex problem. I think nobody had any idea how complex this was going to be. Everyone thought it was going to be ‘Oh it’s simple, we join or don’t join, or let’s see what happens’.”

