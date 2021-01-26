Taapsee Pannu leaves fans swooning with her push-ups video

Indian star Taapsee Pannu left her fans swooning with her push-ups video after she finished the shoot of her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket.



Taking to Instagram, Taapsee posted the video and wrote, “Step by step process of making a random video in a beautiful location, just coz you have a hidden enthu tourist in you”.

“Figure out a random activity like Push ups. Remove the jacket coz you realise it might make it look like you r touching the floor hence taking away the credit of your newly found strength,” she said and added “Couple of push ups later realise that your face is not seen anyway, thanks to the baal ki dukaan on your head”.

“Flip the head to make sure they know it’s you (coz it’s kinda regular to post other ppl’s videos on your timeline). A couple of more push ups later realise this is not going anywhere”.



“Just get up pick up apna boria bistar and chalte bano. And next time find a better activity to do,” she said after finding the push ups a hard activity.

The video has won the hearts of the fans and went viral shortly after Taapsee shared it.