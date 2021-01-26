Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Taapsee Pannu leaves fans swooning with her push-ups video

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Taapsee Pannu leaves fans swooning with her push-ups video

Indian star Taapsee Pannu left her fans swooning with her push-ups video after she finished the shoot of her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket.

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee posted the video and wrote, “Step by step process of making a random video in a beautiful location, just coz you have a hidden enthu tourist in you”.

“Figure out a random activity like Push ups. Remove the jacket coz you realise it might make it look like you r touching the floor hence taking away the credit of your newly found strength,” she said and added “Couple of push ups later realise that your face is not seen anyway, thanks to the baal ki dukaan on your head”.

“Flip the head to make sure they know it’s you (coz it’s kinda regular to post other ppl’s videos on your timeline). A couple of more push ups later realise this is not going anywhere”.

“Just get up pick up apna boria bistar and chalte bano. And next time find a better activity to do,” she said after finding the push ups a hard activity.

The video has won the hearts of the fans and went viral shortly after Taapsee shared it.

More From Bollywood:

Katrina Kaif reacts to Varun Dhawan's wedding

Katrina Kaif reacts to Varun Dhawan's wedding
Take a look at Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's wedding festivities

Take a look at Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's wedding festivities
Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Jayashree Ramaiah found hanging at her residence

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Jayashree Ramaiah found hanging at her residence
Alia Bhatt confirms release of ‘RRR’ in cinemas in October

Alia Bhatt confirms release of ‘RRR’ in cinemas in October
Karan Johar sends love, blessings to newlywed couple Varun Dhawan, Natasha

Karan Johar sends love, blessings to newlywed couple Varun Dhawan, Natasha
Deepika Padukone marks three years of blockbuster ‘Padmaavat’

Deepika Padukone marks three years of blockbuster ‘Padmaavat’
Janhvi Kapoor’s film ‘Good Lucky Jerry’ shoot halted by protesting farmers

Janhvi Kapoor’s film ‘Good Lucky Jerry’ shoot halted by protesting farmers
Priyanka Chopra talks about her role of Pinky in 'The White Tiger'

Priyanka Chopra talks about her role of Pinky in 'The White Tiger'
Varun Dhawan’s car meets with accident right before his wedding to Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan’s car meets with accident right before his wedding to Natasha Dalal
Disha Patani’s dance video goes viral

Disha Patani’s dance video goes viral
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ to release next year

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ to release next year
Kareena Kapoor drops jaws as she stuns in glam shoot

Kareena Kapoor drops jaws as she stuns in glam shoot

Latest

view all