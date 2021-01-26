Can't connect right now! retry
Mahira Khan extends sweet wishes to Varun Dhawan, Natasha

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has extended sweet wishes to Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha, who got married recently.

The Coolie No.1 actor turned to Instagram and shared more dazzling pictures with wifey from their wedding ceremony.

The loved-up snaps of Varun and Natasha also caught the attention of Mahira Khan.

The Raees actress commented on Varun’s post “Mubaaaaarakk (Congratulations)” followed by heart emoticons.

Varun tied the knot to his longtime girlfriend Natasha in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, January 24.

Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages after he posted the pictures from the wedding.

