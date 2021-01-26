Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Lahore woman corpse case: arrested suspect reveals more details

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Geo.tv Illustrations/ File
  • Arrested suspect tells police the deceased woman was his friend
  • He says the deceased had developed complications after an abortion procedure
  • Police have registered a murder case against the two suspects, one of whom is still at large

LAHORE: Some more details on the case surrounding two suspects who dumped the body of a woman at a hospital and then left, have surfaced. Police had arrested one of the two suspects on Monday. 

According to police, the arrested suspect —identified as Usama — has revealed that the woman in question was his friend. He added that the deceased had developed complications while getting an abortion after which he and his accomplice decided to shift the girl to the hospital. 

Usama said that the woman died as soon as they reached the hospital, so they left the body there and fled the scene. 

Police said that the other suspect involved in the incident is still missing, and a search for him is underway. A first information report (FIR) related to murder has also been registered against the two men while an investigation is currently underway. 

Police also obtained a CCTV camera footage from the hospital where the two suspects could be seen driving to the facility in a white car. One of the suspects took the girl's body out of the car and shifted it to the hospital's emergency department. According to the hospital staff, police say, the two suspects immediately fled the scene after dumping the body at the hospital.

Read more: Tharparkar: Body of young woman found hanging allegedly after spat with in-laws

According to the police, the woman has been identified as Maryam Fatima, who was about 17 or 18 years of age and belonged to Gujrat. 

Maryam's father told police that his daughter was a university student in Lahore. She had left her house to pay her university fee worth Rs200,000. 

Police said they have handed over the woman's body to her family after carrying out an autopsy.

Read more:  One of two suspects who ditched young woman's body at Lahore hospital arrested

More From Pakistan:

Chief Minister Punjab to head new development authority in Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab to head new development authority in Lahore
Only allegation not hurled at NAB yet is spread of coronavirus, says chairman

Only allegation not hurled at NAB yet is spread of coronavirus, says chairman
Pakistan may receive Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under COVAX programme

Pakistan may receive Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under COVAX programme
PTI files foreign funding case against JUI-F

PTI files foreign funding case against JUI-F
Venue for PDM's Kashmir Day rally changed after Nawaz Sharif's call to Maulana Fazl

Venue for PDM's Kashmir Day rally changed after Nawaz Sharif's call to Maulana Fazl
Renowned Pakistani poet Dr Rehan Azmi passes away

Renowned Pakistani poet Dr Rehan Azmi passes away
Asif Ali Zardari proposes jointly contesting Senate polls under PDM banner

Asif Ali Zardari proposes jointly contesting Senate polls under PDM banner
Pakistan improves on global climate change vulnerability rankings

Pakistan improves on global climate change vulnerability rankings
Imprisoned Shehbaz Sharif receives appreciation letter from Chinese Consul General

Imprisoned Shehbaz Sharif receives appreciation letter from Chinese Consul General
Vote of no-confidence: PTI’s allies hold all the cards

Vote of no-confidence: PTI’s allies hold all the cards
Pakistan pins big hopes on small dams to help Sindh farmers beat drought

Pakistan pins big hopes on small dams to help Sindh farmers beat drought
Rawalpindi court convicts couple for raping, filming minor girls

Rawalpindi court convicts couple for raping, filming minor girls

Latest

view all