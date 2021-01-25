One of two suspects who ditched young woman's body at Lahore hospital arrested

Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

Lahore Police say two suspected men left the young woman's body at a hospital in Nawab Town and fled

An FIR has been registered and one of the two men arrested

Victim's father says daughter went to university to deposit Rs120,000 but her body was found later

LAHORE: One of the two suspects who ditched a young woman's body at a private hospital here in Nawab Town of Punjab's capital city have been arrested, Geo Urdu reported Monday citing police.



According to the Lahore Police, the two suspects left the young woman's body in Nawab Town and fled before they could be apprehended or held for questioning.



Lahore Police said a first information report (FIR) has been registered and one of the two men have been arrested. However, raids are still being carried out to nab the other.



Read more: Human body parts found in garbage dump of Karachi's Lyari

The victim's father said his daughter had gone to the university to deposit Rs120,000 but her body was found later; he did not give any more information regarding the incident.

The police officer investigating the incident said a probe is underway, adding that the "facts would come to light soon."

Related: Probe launched after human skulls, bones found in Karachi’s DHA