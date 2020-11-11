Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Tharparkar: Body of young woman found hanging allegedly after spat with in-laws

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

THARPARKAR: The body of a young woman was found hanging by a tree here in the Sabosan village, police said late Wednesday, in what they claimed was allegedly a suicide.

According to the Sindh Police, the 21-year-old woman was said to have been upset after a spat with her in-laws after which she killed herself by tying a noose around her neck.

Sindh Police noted that the body was sent to the hospital for an autopsy and that further investigation was underway.

The latest case marks the 106th suicide in Sindh during the year, police added.

More From Pakistan:

'Karo Kari': Sanghar police claim to have arrested Gulshana Shar's murderer

'Karo Kari': Sanghar police claim to have arrested Gulshana Shar's murderer
4 coal miners killed in an accident at Jamshoro coalmine

4 coal miners killed in an accident at Jamshoro coalmine
Faisalabad woman accuses ex-husband and his friend of torturing, gang raping her

Faisalabad woman accuses ex-husband and his friend of torturing, gang raping her
Play on the 'front foot' against Opposition: PM Imran Khan tells govt representatives

Play on the 'front foot' against Opposition: PM Imran Khan tells govt representatives
Coronavirus update: Multiple PCAA employees at Karachi airport test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus update: Multiple PCAA employees at Karachi airport test positive for COVID-19
PM Imran Khan calls for enhanced bilateral trade, economic relations between Iran, Pakistan

PM Imran Khan calls for enhanced bilateral trade, economic relations between Iran, Pakistan
Malnutrition in Pakistan: CCI agrees to launch Rs350bn project to tackle starvation, stunting

Malnutrition in Pakistan: CCI agrees to launch Rs350bn project to tackle starvation, stunting
Maryam, Bilawal discuss Pakistan's politics, Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 over tea

Maryam, Bilawal discuss Pakistan's politics, Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 over tea
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: Bilawal Bhutto asks masses to drive ‘puppet’ government out of power

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: Bilawal Bhutto asks masses to drive ‘puppet’ government out of power
Sindh reports 720 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Sindh reports 720 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
Shahbaz Sharif built his businesses through laundered money, says Shahzad Akbar

Shahbaz Sharif built his businesses through laundered money, says Shahzad Akbar
Maryam Nawaz channels her inner Halime Sultan at jalsa in GB

Maryam Nawaz channels her inner Halime Sultan at jalsa in GB

Latest

view all