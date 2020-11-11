Tharparkar: Body of young woman found hanging allegedly after spat with in-laws

Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

THARPARKAR: The body of a young woman was found hanging by a tree here in the Sabosan village, police said late Wednesday, in what they claimed was allegedly a suicide.

According to the Sindh Police, the 21-year-old woman was said to have been upset after a spat with her in-laws after which she killed herself by tying a noose around her neck.

Sindh Police noted that the body was sent to the hospital for an autopsy and that further investigation was underway.

The latest case marks the 106th suicide in Sindh during the year, police added.