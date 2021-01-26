Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Aiman Khan drops jaws with dreamy ethnic look

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan is known for blowing fans away with her enviable style.

In her most recent post on Instagram, the diva can be seen dropping jaws with a gorgeous ethnic outfit.

She dazzled in the sparkly yellow and pink getup, striking multiple poses and flashing a dazzling smile.

The Ishq Tamasha actress finished the look with a bold lip, straight hair and statement earrings, giving the look a classy touch.

Fans were blown away by her beauty as they showered her with compliments.

Take a look:




More From Showbiz:

Ahad Raza Mir soaks up the sun in Dubai

Ahad Raza Mir soaks up the sun in Dubai
Amna Ilyas wins the internet with her ‘bharam’ culture video

Amna Ilyas wins the internet with her ‘bharam’ culture video
Mahira Khan extends sweet wishes to Varun Dhawan, Natasha

Mahira Khan extends sweet wishes to Varun Dhawan, Natasha
Iqra Aziz shares the two things that she can't live without

Iqra Aziz shares the two things that she can't live without

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor turn up the heat with PDA-filled snap

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor turn up the heat with PDA-filled snap
Aiman Khan, Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan part of UK publication's 30 under 30 Global Asian Stars

Aiman Khan, Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan part of UK publication's 30 under 30 Global Asian Stars
Ali Abbas diagnosed with Covid-19, urges fans for prayers

Ali Abbas diagnosed with Covid-19, urges fans for prayers
Fans gush over Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's adorable children

Fans gush over Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's adorable children

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt wind down in breathtaking location

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt wind down in breathtaking location
Meera reveals her wedding date

Meera reveals her wedding date
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy expresses her views on Esra Bilgic's PSL brand ambassadorship

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy expresses her views on Esra Bilgic's PSL brand ambassadorship
Shah Rukh Khan amazes fans as he shares his dashing picture with a sweet message

Shah Rukh Khan amazes fans as he shares his dashing picture with a sweet message

Latest

view all