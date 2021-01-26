Aiman Khan drops jaws with dreamy ethnic look

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021
Pakistani actress Aiman Khan is known for blowing fans away with her enviable style.
In her most recent post on Instagram, the diva can be seen dropping jaws with a gorgeous ethnic outfit.
She dazzled in the sparkly yellow and pink getup, striking multiple poses and flashing a dazzling smile.
The Ishq Tamasha actress finished the look with a bold lip, straight hair and statement earrings, giving the look a classy touch.
Fans were blown away by her beauty as they showered her with compliments.
Take a look: