Sanam Saeed, Mohib Mirza announce birth of baby boy

The couple welcomed their first child together on May 18

June 20, 2025

Sanam Saeed (right) and Mohib Mirza. — Facebook/ShowbizBuzzOfficial
Sanam Saeed (right) and Mohib Mirza. — Facebook/ShowbizBuzzOfficial

Actress Sanam Saeed and husband Mohib Mirza have announced the birth of a baby boy.

Sanam, who announced her marriage to actor Mohib Mirza in 2023, took to her official Instagram account to share the heartwarming news with her fans. The couple welcomed their first child together on May 18.

In the post, the Doosra Chehra actress wrote: “With joy and gratitude we welcome the arrival of our son Vali Hasan Mirza – 18th of May 2025.”

She added that the family feels blessed and asked for prayers for their newborn. “All that is by the will of Allah — there is no power except through Him. Please keep our little one in your duas,” read the caption of her post.

Sanma Saeed revealed her pregnancy on Mother’s Day while paying tribute to her late mother.

The couple received warm wishes and congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities across social media.

Sanam Saeed, Mohib Mirza announce birth of baby boy

Sanam and Mirza have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, confirming their marriage in 2023. Both were previously married — Saeed to her childhood friend, and Mirza to model Aamina Sheikh, with whom he has a child.

