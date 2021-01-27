Ayeza Khan shares a sweet photo with her kids

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan, who is an avid social media user, shared a sweet photo with her children and the picture has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



The Mehar Posh actress turned to Instagram and shared the sweet snap, wherein her kids Hoorain Taimoor and Rayan can be seen kissing her on the cheek.

Ayeza shared the picture with simple heart emoticon in the caption.

The endearing post has left the fans swooning shortly after she shared it.



Earlier, the actress shared a loved-up photo with husband Danish Taimoor