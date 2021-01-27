Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Jan 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan shares a sweet photo with her kids

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

Ayeza Khan shares a sweet photo with her kids

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan, who is an avid social media user, shared a sweet photo with her children and the picture has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

The Mehar Posh actress turned to Instagram and shared the sweet snap, wherein her kids Hoorain Taimoor and Rayan can be seen kissing her on the cheek.

Ayeza shared the picture with simple heart emoticon in the caption.

The endearing post has left the fans swooning shortly after she shared it.

Earlier, the actress shared a loved-up photo with husband Danish Taimoor

More From Showbiz:

Ayeza Khan looks angelic in her latest snap

Ayeza Khan looks angelic in her latest snap
Ahad Raza Mir soaks up the sun in Dubai

Ahad Raza Mir soaks up the sun in Dubai
Aiman Khan drops jaws with dreamy ethnic look

Aiman Khan drops jaws with dreamy ethnic look
Amna Ilyas wins the internet with her ‘bharam’ culture video

Amna Ilyas wins the internet with her ‘bharam’ culture video
Mahira Khan extends sweet wishes to Varun Dhawan, Natasha

Mahira Khan extends sweet wishes to Varun Dhawan, Natasha
Iqra Aziz shares the two things that she can't live without

Iqra Aziz shares the two things that she can't live without

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor turn up the heat with PDA-filled snap

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor turn up the heat with PDA-filled snap
Aiman Khan, Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan part of UK publication's 30 under 30 Global Asian Stars

Aiman Khan, Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan part of UK publication's 30 under 30 Global Asian Stars
Ali Abbas diagnosed with Covid-19, urges fans for prayers

Ali Abbas diagnosed with Covid-19, urges fans for prayers
Fans gush over Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's adorable children

Fans gush over Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's adorable children

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt wind down in breathtaking location

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt wind down in breathtaking location
Meera reveals her wedding date

Meera reveals her wedding date

Latest

view all