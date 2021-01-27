Can't connect right now! retry
PAK vs SA: Fawad Alam's quirky sweep shot goes viral on social media

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

Fawad Alam sweeps against a South African spinner. Photo: Twitter
  • Fawad Alam drops down to the ground in a sweep shot
  • Fans take to Twitter to express their amusement at the unorthodox shot
  • Fawad and Azhar Ali prevent a Pakistan batting collapse with a stable partnership


Pakistani batsman Fawad Alam has once again taken over social media. However, this time around, it has something to do with a quirky sweep shot that the all-rounder played during the recent Pakistan vs South Africa match. 

One person took to Twitter to praise the left-handed batsman, posting pictures of the sweep shot where Fawad can be seen falling to the ground as he connected the ball with the bat. 

Another fan referred to it as "revolutionary sweeping stance". 

Another fan pointed out that the all-rounder's sweep had "stumped" everyone. 

One fan described his style as a "distract style". 

Another summed up (quite hilariously too) that the stance wasn't important, rather, Fawad's inning was. 

After reeling at 33/4 on stumps day 1, Pakistan managed to recover courtesy a strong partnership between Fawad Alam and Azhar Ali. 

