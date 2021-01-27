Katrina Kaif wants to share her struggle with fans; ‘They know they are not alone’

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has opened up about how she wants to live her life, saying that she wants to share her struggle so when another struggles they know they are not alone.



Taking to Instagram, the Bharat actress shared her dazzling pictures from the latest photoshoot and wrote, “My legacy or how I want to try and live my life. Courage in the face of fear, not in the absence of it.”

Katrina further said “To create as an artist, to contribute to society, and to ask myself everyday “How can I give back ?”.

“Create a beauty brand that celebrates and resonates with all women. Share my struggles, so when another struggles they know they are not alone.”



Katrina can be seen donning a multi-coloured mini dress in the pictures.

She flaunts her breathtaking smile while jumping up with a joy.

On the work front, Katrina has recently started shooting for the horror comedy Phone Bhoot

The actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.