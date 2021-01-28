Pak vs SA: Former chief selector Iqbal Qasim gives tips for day 3 of first Test against South Africa

Former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim advises Pakistan team on how to go about third day of first Test match against South Africa

Applauds Fawad Alam's classical 109

Says Pakistan can still enhance their lead as Hasan Ali is on the crease

KARACHI: Former chief selector Iqbal Qasim has some tips for the Pakistan cricket team on its third day of the first Test against South Africa.

He warned that if the visitors bat well and set a target of around 25, it would become a challenge for Pakistan.

The former Test cricketer applauded Fawad Alam’s classical 109 and gave credit to Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Muhammad Rizwan for playing handy knocks and bringing Pakistan back into the match.

The former left-arm spinner termed the first session “decisive because it was then that Azhar and Fawad had to consolidate the innings". He said Fawad’s patient knock was a treat to watch.

“Pakistan can still enhance their lead as Hasan Ali is on the crease and he is capable of playing some big shots.”

“Both Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali could prove lethal given the spin-friendly condition of this pitch,” he added.

Here are some his tips:

Pakistan should have spinners operating from both ends if the pitch starts turning. Create pressure for South African batsmen by deploying close fielders and try to force them to make mistakes. Pakistan captain Babar Azam should deploy spinners after first hour of South Africa’s second innings. He said that after getting 100-125 runs lead, Pakistan should get the Proteas out for around 250 so the hosts do not have to chase a big target.

The first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa is underway in Karachi and fans cannot be more excited. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the stands are empty but there are millions watching at home.