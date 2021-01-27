Pakistan vs South Africa: Bat with patience, advises Iqbal Qasim on day 2 of Test match

Former Pakistan cricket chief selector Iqbal Qasim. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Pitch behaved unpredictably on first day, says former Pakistan Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim

Says a good partnership could steady the ship for Pakistan

Advises players to bat with patience and occupy the crease for long hours

KARACHI: Pakistan was placed in a difficult position at 33-2 at stumps on the first day of its first Test with South Africa because of the unpredictable behaviour of the National Stadium pitch, says former chief selector Iqbal Qasim.

The former Pakistan Test cricketer believes Pakistan has selected a balanced side for the first Test match.

But he says a good partnership could steady the ship. In his opinion, the performance of Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan is crucial.

Iqbal, a veteran of 50 Tests, told The News Azhar and Fawad should establish a long partnership. “Rizwan, Hassan Ali and Faheem Ashraf should chip in to give Pakistan a lead. Otherwise, giving visitors a hefty lead may well be the last nail in the coffin for Pakistan,” he warned.

He suggested captain Babar not ask for a heavy roller on the wicket on the second day because the behaviour of the wicket is not good.



He said a light roller would be suitable for Pakistan’s first innings. “The wicket is uneven and the ball is keeping low as well as jumping off the surface, clearly showing that the wicket has not been prepared properly. Imran Butt’s scalp was a clear sign as the ball jumped off the surface and kissed the glove.

“A heavy roller will further deteriorate the condition of the wicket and batting will become more difficult,” he said.

Qasim praised Pakistan's bowling and said the game is "wide open" despite Pakistan having lost four wickets. “On the second day they should bat with patience and try to occupy the crease for long hours,” he said.