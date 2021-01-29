COAS Gen Bajwa discusses defence, security cooperation with Qatar Emir

COAS Genral Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani - Emir of the State of Qatar. Photo ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met on Friday with the top Qatari leadership, including Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani during which matters of mutual interest, defence and security cooperation were discussed, a statement from the military’s media wing said.



The Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Qatar on two days official visit. During the visit, COAS witnessed passing out parade at Ahmed Bin Muhammad Military College.”

The COAS appreciated high standards of the institution and its efforts towards grooming of young cadets to take on challenges of the future battlefield.

Later, COAS called on His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani - Emir of the State of Qatar, His Excellency Doctor Khalid Bin Muhammad Al-Attiya - Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Defence Affairs and Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim - Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces.

“During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, defence & security cooperation and regional geo-political environment were discussed,” the statement added.

The Qatari leadership also reiterated that both countries share brotherly relations of “strategic value”.

“While expressing their satisfaction over the level of defence relations between the two Armed Forces, both sides underscored the importance of further enhancing the cooperation.”