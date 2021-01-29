Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui will be getting back to work ‘very soon’ post follow up shoulder surgery

Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui, who underwent follow up shoulder surgery recently, is already on his way to recovery and would be getting back to work ‘very soon’.

The Parey Hut Love actor took to Instagram and shared his photo from the hospital post-surgery in Pakistan and thanked his doctor and team for taking great care of him.

He wrote, “Appreciation post for my buddy @dr.umerbutt and his team for taking great care of me. Due to the lockdown situation in London I couldn’t go for my follow up surgery but I was happy to get the same treatment in Pakistan.”

“To my social media family: I’m better Allhumdulillah and already on my way to recovery. Inshallah, I will be getting back to work very soon,” he further said.

In October last year, Siddiqui had disclosed that he was injured in a road accident while riding on his motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza and had undergone surgery in London.

The actor narrated his ordeal saying, “So about two months back I had taken a trip up North, and while ridding my motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza I got into an accident. [sic]”

“I had seriously messed up my shoulder (a dislocation, torn muscles and ligaments) and had to fly to London for surgery. I was operated upon a month and a half back and thanks to my amazing surgeon, DR Ali Noorani @theshouldersurgeon Allhdulillah I am now out of my sling and fully mobile and up to no good again. A shout out to the amazing team at the @harleystreetspecialisthosp who made the entire process super smooth.”

Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui was injured in a road accident while riding on his motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza last year.