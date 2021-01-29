Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Jan 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan's winter style will make you want to raid her closet

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 29, 2021

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan certainly knows how to blow fans away with her enviable style. 

The Coolie No. 1 star can be seen keeping it cozy yet chic in an adorable winter outfit, that she shared on Instagram.

The stunner can be seen lounging around in a long, white hoodie along with thigh-high black and white socks. 

Sara also put her natural beauty on display as she opted to go bare-face, blowing fans away.

"Sweater Days and Winter Haze, Sarso Ka Saag and Golden Rays," she captioned the post. 

Take a look:



More From Bollywood:

CONFIRMED: The Kapil Sharma show to go off air for THIS reason

CONFIRMED: The Kapil Sharma show to go off air for THIS reason
Kareena Kapoor sends love to her best friend Reenaa on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor sends love to her best friend Reenaa on her birthday
Disha Patani celebrates four years of 'Kung Fu Yoga' with Jackie Chan

Disha Patani celebrates four years of 'Kung Fu Yoga' with Jackie Chan
Watch Deepika Padukone bust a move with pal

Watch Deepika Padukone bust a move with pal
Katrina Kaif wants to share her struggle with fans; ‘They know they are not alone’

Katrina Kaif wants to share her struggle with fans; ‘They know they are not alone’
Kareena Kapoor remembers Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna on their first death anniversary

Kareena Kapoor remembers Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna on their first death anniversary
Saif Ali Khan received THIS advice from Rani Mukerji over romance with Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan received THIS advice from Rani Mukerji over romance with Kareena Kapoor
Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni expecting their second child: report

Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni expecting their second child: report
Taapsee Pannu leaves fans swooning with her push-ups video

Taapsee Pannu leaves fans swooning with her push-ups video
Katrina Kaif reacts to Varun Dhawan's wedding

Katrina Kaif reacts to Varun Dhawan's wedding
Take a look at Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's wedding festivities

Take a look at Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's wedding festivities
Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Jayashree Ramaiah found hanging at her residence

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Jayashree Ramaiah found hanging at her residence

Latest

view all