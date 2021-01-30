Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Jan 30 2021
By
Web Desk

China launches advanced warship for Pakistan: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi says Type 054A/P frigates will boost the potency of Pakistan Navy's fleet and significantly contribute in maintaining peace and security in the region.
  • The Pakistan Navy has contracted the construction of four Type 054A/P frigates from China
  • The occasion coincides with the completion of 70 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations
  • According to a Chinese military expert, the Type 054A frigate has world-class stealth capability.

BEIJING: China launched the second Type 054A/P frigate for Pakistan on Friday in Shanghai which will significantly enhance Pakistan's maritime defense and deterrence capabilities, according to a Global Times report published Friday.

The launch of the second Type 054A/P frigate was held at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai.

The occasion coincides with the completion of 70 years of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations built upon historic bonds of friendship and mutual trust, reads a statement the Pakistan Navy sent to the Global Times on the same day.

The Pakistan Navy has contracted the construction of four Type 054A/P frigates from China since 2017, and the first ship was launched in August 2020, the newspaper said.

All the ships are being delivered as per the planned schedule, the Pakistan Navy statement said.

These will be some of the most technologically advanced platforms of the Pakistan Navy Surface Fleet, equipped with modern surface, subsurface and anti-air weapons, sensors and combat management systems, Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy, told the Global Times in a recent exclusive interview.

“These ships will boost [the] potency of our fleet and significantly contribute in maintaining peace and security in the region,” he said.

Zhang Junshe, a senior research fellow at the PLA Naval Military Studies Research Institute, told the Global Times in a previous interview that the Type 054A, on which the Type 054A/P is based, is China’s most advanced frigate.

Compared with previous Chinese frigates, the new version has better air defense capability, as it is equipped with an improved radar system and a larger amount of missiles with a longer range, Zhang said, noting that the Type 054A frigate also has world-class stealth capability.

