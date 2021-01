Two people were injured after a gas leakage at the residence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported.



According to PML-N leader Ataullah Tarar, the leakage occurred at a chiller plant at the Raiwind residence of the former premier.



Tarar attributed the leakage to a "technical fault" and said that both the wounded people were taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The nature of injuries and the exact circumstances behind the incident are unclear.